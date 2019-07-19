Today only, Meh offers the eSmart Portable Shiatsu Massage Chair for $149 plus $5 for shipping. That's $146 under the price of a similar chair elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Vktech CPAP Cleaner & Sanitizer for $39.99. Clip the 10% coupon on the product page to cut the price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $4 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- one-button control
- 50,000 hour lifetime
- portable
Rokoo via Amazon offers the Rokoo Abs Stimulator Ultimate Muscle Toner for $39.99. Coupon code "5MXWGB5E" drops the price to $23.99. With free shipping, that's a buck under our March mention, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 6 modes
- 10 intensities
- 10 extra gel pads
LiuYX via Amazon offers its LiuYX Cervical Neck and Shoulder Pillow for $15.99. Coupon code "8DU6S7CL" cuts that to $9.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- purportedly promotes natural traction for the neck & shoulder
- purportedly promotes proper cervical spinal alignment
KelvinMall via Amazon offers the Outerdo Plantar Fasciitis Night Splint in Blue for $15.99. Coupon code "OUTERDO1" drops the price to $12.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- adjustable
- additional elastic strap
- soft foam padding
- keeps foot at 90° angle
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
Amazon offers the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $19.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $14.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention as one of the lowest prices we've seen for an Oral-B rechargeable toothbrush, and the best price today by $7. Buy Now
- includes replacement brush
- automatic timer
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of its Revly, Solimo, and Amazon Elements vitamins and supplements. Plus, take an extra 5% off when checking out with Subscribe & Save. Even better, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Goodyear GY1015 Full-Size Memory Foam Back Support Pillow for $29.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the page to drop that to $28.49. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- More options on the page for seat cushions, neck pillows, and back support pillows are available with prices from $18.99 after the same 5% clip coupon, yielding price lows for all options. (The clip coupon applies to one eligible item only.)
- high-grade memory foam
- full-body, contoured design
- for chair or vehicle use
- Model: GY1015
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, but the price has dropped to $14.24 before coupon, $7.12 after. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
Ending today, Macy's offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in several colors (White/Black pictured) for $999 plus $65 for shipping. That's $235 under last week's mention and the best price we could find by $235. Buy Now
- built-in refrigerator
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
