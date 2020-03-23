Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eShakti · 1 hr ago
eShakti Fall Winter Sale
40% off

Save on a wide range of dresses, tops, and bottoms, all able to be customized. Shop Now at eShakti

Tips
  • Of note, you can customize the neckline, sleeve style, hem length, and more with a customization fee of 12% of each garment's list price.
  • Shipping starts at $9, and you can expect delivery 9 to 17 days from order.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Clothing & Accessories eShakti
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register