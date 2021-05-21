eMeet Nova 1080p Autofocus Webcam w/ 2 De-Noise Mics for $24

New
tiktech.com · 1 hr ago
$24 $40
free shipping
Click "Get Code" from the tiktech link, and then login with Amazon. Use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout. Be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon landing page for an extra 20% off! Buy Now at tiktech.com
Features
- 96° autofocus lens
- auto low light correction
- 2 noise reduction microphones
Details
Comments
-
Expires 5/31/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
WansView 1080p Auto Focus Webcam with Mic
$9.99 $40
free shipping
That's $6 less than our mention from last week, and $30 off, after combining the 30% off clip coupon and code "45WANSVIEW". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Smartcloud-US via Amazon.
Features
- autofocus in 3 seconds
- noise-cancelling microphone
- 360° rotation
- privacy cover
- Model: 106JD
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Logitech C270 HD Webcam
$27 $40
free shipping
It's $13 off and a low by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1280x720 video at 30 fps
- 3-megapixel still resolution
- USB
- Model: 960-000694
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Maxhub 1080p Webcam with Mic
$20 $34
free shipping
Apply code "40N2NSSS" to save $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Maxhub via Amazon.
Features
- 1080p video at 30fps
- 71° wide angle view
- 3D image denoising
- noise-reduction microphone
- Model: UC W10
Amazon · 4 days ago
Unzano USB Webcam
$16 $36
free shipping
Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "504D4KT2" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Growfast via Amazon.
Features
- 2MP
- 1080p at 30fps
- built-in mic with noise reduction
- 100° wide-angle view
- plug-and-play
- Model: GF-HD-1080-AK
Sign In or Register