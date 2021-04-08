sponsored
TikTek offers the eMeet M2 Max Professional Bluetooth Speakerphone for $333. Coupon code "M2MAXTT20" cuts this speakerphone, which got a great review from Forbes, to $200. (Click the "Get Code" button on the landing page and log in.) Buy Now at tiktech.com
Features
- 4 professional audio level microphones
- Daisy chain & loudspeaker for wider use scope
- VoiceIA & rubber insulator for Noise Cancellation
- Can connect to two Bluetooth devices at once & eMeet link for personalization
- Multiple connection methods & high compatibility
Details
Expires 4/29/2021
