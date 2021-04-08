New
eMeet M2 Max Professional Bluetooth Speakerphone
$200 $333
TikTek offers the eMeet M2 Max Professional Bluetooth Speakerphone for $333. Coupon code "M2MAXTT20" cuts this speakerphone, which got a great review from Forbes, to $200. (Click the "Get Code" button on the landing page and log in.) Buy Now at tiktech.com

Features
  • 4 professional audio level microphones
  • Daisy chain & loudspeaker for wider use scope
  • VoiceIA & rubber insulator for Noise Cancellation
  • Can connect to two Bluetooth devices at once & eMeet link for personalization
  • Multiple connection methods & high compatibility
