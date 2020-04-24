Personalize your DealNews Experience
Need a good read for the weekend? Adults, teens, and kid's alike will find something in these selections to while the time away. You'll find classics, comics, magazines, and more here. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
In celebration of World Book Day, grab these nine Kindle eBooks without paying a single cent. Shop Now at Amazon
Save $28 and learn the only coding language to be named after a British sketch comedy show. (This is true to the best of our knowledge.) Shop Now
Spring clean your entire life, including your mind, with this free ebook. Shop Now at Amazon
Get some positive, constructive advice during this stressful time in life. Shop Now at Amazon
Play Catch the Fox or pick up a Funko Pop! figure from Barnes & Noble. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
Save big on plenty of isolation-friendly crafts and hobbies. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
More entertainment for kids stuck inside/at home! There are books for kids ages 0-2 all the way to 9-12 years old. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
Even with shipping, it's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
