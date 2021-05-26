eBooks, Audio, Podcasts, and Ringtones at NASA: free
eBooks, Audio, Podcasts, and Ringtones at NASA
Need something space-related to tide you over until today's SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink-28 satellite launch? How about a variety of books, podcasts, and audio clips from NASA - all for free? Maybe deep dive into NASA Hubble Space Telescope team's latest book (released just a week ago), or check out Perseverance Rover's clips of the first ever sound recorded on Mars, or relive history with JFK's speeches about venturing to the Moon. With so much to choose from, you're bound to find something to rock your world. Shop Now

  • Click the categories in the left side menu to discover the podcasts and audio clips.
  • 66 eBooks available in PDF, ePub, or Mobi format
  • Mars audio from the Perseverance Rover and InSight Lander
  • NASA sounds from historic spaceflights and current missions, including Discovery, the Apollo missions, and more
  • 17 podcasts
  • Third Rock: America's Space Station radio station stream
