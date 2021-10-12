Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" for extra savings on home goods, fashion, tech, jewelry, and more. (Some exclusions apply.) Shop Now at eBay
- A $25 minimum purchase is required to redeem the coupon. $500 maximum discount, with up to 2 redemptions per user.
- Most items will get free shipping. Check individual product pages for more information.
Shop a wide selection of items including vitamins and supplements from $2, computer cables from $5, rugs from $7, shoes for the whole family from $18, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
Deals include up to $200 off select Windows laptops, monitors under $200, up to $300 off select Chromebooks, up to $460 on a Best Buy gift card with a trade-in of a qualifying iPad, up to $800 off TVs, up to $900 off the Phone 13 Pro, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup when available to dodge the shipping fees; otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Along with an assortment of daily deals, Amazon discounts a huge range of kitchen items, electronics, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Prime members can stream a movie or TV episode (excluding trailers) included with Prime on Prime Video for a $5 Amazon credit. Shop Now at Amazon
- After making your eligible Prime Video stream, you will receive an e-mail within the next few days from Amazon that indicates the $5 promotional credit has been added to your customer account.
- Promotional credit must be redeemed within 14 days of receiving the email indicating the credit has been added to your account.
- digital delivery
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: The price now drops to $25 via coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15". Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Vector Navy/White/Red (pictured) or Core Black.
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's a savings of $65 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay.
Sign In or Register