Coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" takes an extra 10% off thousands of refurbished phones, from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, and more. Plus, these are specifically phones that have the "eBay refurbished" label, so all come with a warranty. (Check individual product pages.) Shop Now at eBay
- $100 max. discount.
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB GSM Smartphone for $287.95 after coupon (low by $192, and the best price we've seen in any condition).
Save on a small selection of Motorola phones with prices starting at $180. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto G Power 64GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 ($70 off).
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models with deals starting at around $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $139.19 ($341 less than new direct from Samsung).
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Apply coupon code "AK68" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Aukey
- dynamic detect
- foldable plug
- Model: PA-D1
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
