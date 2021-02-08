Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to save an extra 20% on certified refurbished headphones, monitors, laptops, and more. It's the best general discount we've seen at eBay so far this year. Shop Now at eBay
- A $150 maximum discount applies. It can also be used only once per account.
Save on men's and women's boots, outerwear, fleeces, camping gear, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on $50+ orders.
- Pictured are the Vasque Men's Canyonlands UltraDry Hiking Boots for $83.73 (low by $16).
Shop and save on bedding, small appliances, baby items, decor, pet products, and much more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more.
- Pictured the the Nostalgia Electrics Chocolate Waterfall for $24.99 (a low by $15).
Save on hundreds of men's sneakers, including running shoes, high tops, and basketball shoes. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Dbreak-Type Shoes for $69.97 (low by $10).
Save on a range of items including bathtubs, fire tables, lighting, tables, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Although shipping is free for many items, some carry a $55 shipping charge. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge these fees.
- Pictured is the Ove Decors Vanguard Hardwood Vanity w/ Cultured Marble Top for $279.60 ($140 off).
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
You'd pay over $107 more for a variation of this combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Save on a selection of 18 items, with prices from $60. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon code"PREZDAY20" nabs the extra 20% off.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- These are certified refurb items all covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished DeWalt 16 Ga. Wide Crown Lathing Stapler for $119.99 (low by $149 for new model).
Sign In or Register