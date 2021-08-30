eBay Labor Day Certified Refurb Coupon: Extra 15% off
eBay · 1 hr ago
eBay Labor Day Certified Refurb Coupon
Extra 15% off
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to knock an extra 15% off a range of certified refurb items, including vacuums, iPhones, headphones, air fryers, and more. Shop Now at eBay

  • A $100 max discount applies.
  • Certified refurb items are covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
