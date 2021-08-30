eBay Labor Day Certified Refurb Coupon: Extra 15% off

Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to knock an extra 15% off a range of certified refurb items, including vacuums, iPhones, headphones, air fryers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- A $100 max discount applies.
- Certified refurb items are covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
Save on a selection of items including laptops, appliances, home furniture, security camera systems, and more. Shop Now at Costco
Shop for deals on electronics, tools, shirts, sports, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Prime members get free shipping.
Score an extra 20% off a wide range of discounted items, including video game accessories, phone cases, headphones, small appliances, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Discount applies at checkout.
- Offer only applies to products and digital content sold by Amazon Warehouse.
- Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address.
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Save on over 200 styles. Coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" takes an extra 20% off orders of $40 or more on select styles. Shop Now at eBay
That's $13 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
Save on a selection of speakers, headphones, and glasses. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $134 ($229 new elsewhere)
- These items are covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
Sign In or Register