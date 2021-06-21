eBay July 4th Certified Refurb Sale: up to 60% off + extra 15% off
eBay · 1 hr ago
eBay July 4th Certified Refurb Sale
up to 60% off + extra 15% off
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save an extra 15% off already discounted items including garden tools, home improvement, home security, electronics, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay

  • There is a $150 maximum discount, and the coupon can only be used once per account.
  • These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by various 3rd-party eBay sellers.
  • Most items get free shipping, but some may incur shipping fees.
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
