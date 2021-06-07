eBay Father's Day Certified Refurb Event: Up to 50% off

Choose from over 2,700 certified refurb items for Dad this year, with phone cases starting from $5, headphones from $7, monitors from $90, laptops from $149, desktops from $160, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
Published 2 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Save on discounted laptops, desktops, accessories, and more. Plus, select items qualify for extra discounts via the coupon codes noted on the product pages. Take an extra 5% off items without their own code with coupon "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 4K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,559.60 via code "THINKMEM21" ($2,339 off).
Coupon code "DELL40LATITUDE" yields extra savings on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Apply coupon code "HP21MD5" to save on 14 laptop models, with prices starting from $570. Shop Now at HP
- Some exclusions may apply.
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i7 13.3" Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM for $902.49 ($148 off).
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL4" to get a great price on a Dell laptop. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Any Dell refurb item gets a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March mention and a current low by $118. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
That's a substantial savings of $35. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add two pairs to cart to see this discount.
- In Black/White.
