Save on laptops, computer parts, drones, fitness trackers, speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Lenovo Thinkpad L13 10th Gen i5 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $649.99 (low by $239).
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Light or Dark Gray.
- 1 grounded outlet and 2 fast-charging USB ports
Buy one phone on a 24-month plan (at $45.83 per month) on a qualifying Unlimited plan, and choose the "Buy one, get one" promotion to get a second phone for free. (The discount will be applied in the form of bill credits totaling up to $1,100 over the 24 months.) Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- It requires that you sign up for one new line.
- This promotion is also available on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12 Pro.
Want to create a smarter home? Save on Smart hubs, thermostats, security systems and more with prices starting at $18. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Google Nest 3rd-Gen. Learning Thermostat for $199.99 ($50 off list).
That's the best price we could find by $149. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.5" woofer and 1" tweeter
- Adjustable horizontal/vertical mounting bracket
- Compatibility with 70V, 100V, and 8-Ohm systems
- Model: DN-205IO
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save on headphones, vacuums, tablets, tools, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Home Speaker 450 for $179.95 (low by $120)
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hero collect via eBay
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
