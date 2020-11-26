New
Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
eBay Certified Refurb Thanksgiving Sale
up to 60% off top brands
free shipping

Save on almost 1,000 items from brands including DeWalt, Bose, iRobot, Lenovo, and KitchenAid. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • All certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Pictured is the certified refurb DeWalt 21° Cordless Framing Nailer Kit for $266.99 ($132 under new).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 22 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Store Events eBay
Refurbished Black Friday Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register