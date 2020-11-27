Save on almost 1,000 items from brands including DeWalt, Bose, iRobot, Lenovo, and KitchenAid. Shop Now at eBay
- All certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb DeWalt 21° Cordless Framing Nailer Kit for $266.99 ($132 under new).
Save on over 450 items, making gifting for friends and family of all tastes easy with electronics, TVs, smartwatches, clothing, shoes, small appliances, and more on offer. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the LG Gram 14" 1080p i7 Whiskey Lake Laptop for $799.99 (low by $150).
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases.
- Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Shop this sale to save up to 50% or more on Pixel phones, Nest smart home products, Google devices, Stadia controllers, and more. Shop Now at Google
Additional offers will follow from the 26th on but for ten days (starting today), score savings on chocolatey treats, meat, small appliances, TVs, tablets, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Save on apparel, furniture, home decor, small appliances, toys, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Orders over $35 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
That's the best price we could find by $19, although most major retailers charge around $249. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- translucent OLED touchscreen
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring
- integrated occupancy sensor
- Model: SIO2-10000
That's a low by $30 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 14-length precision comb
- wet/dry
- rechargeable
- Model: QP6520/70
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
