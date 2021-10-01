Save on a range of iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Verizon Phone for $424.95 (low by $15).
Published 47 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, smartwatches, iPads, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "60VPRQLN" to save at least $8. Shop Now at Amazon
- Sold by Olebr via Amazon.
- In several colors (Pacific Blue pictured).
- charges up to 3 devices at the same time
- MagSafe and Qi compatible wireless charging
- Model: M02
Clip the 15% coupon and apply code "65OTODEA" to save $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Midnight Green.
- Other colors drop to $3.39 via the same clip and code.
- Sold by Otofly via Amazon.
- liquid silicone
- shockproof
- anti-scratch microfiber lining
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
It's a buck under our mention from March, it's the lowest price we could find by $11, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
That's 45 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
- Model: 92BS
