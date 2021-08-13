eBay Back to School Sale: extra 20% off $25
eBay · 22 mins ago
eBay Back to School Sale
extra 20% off $25
free shipping

Use coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to get some best-ever prices on clothing, shoes, and tech. It's one of the strongest eBay coupons we've seen this year. Shop Now at eBay

  • The code gives $100 max savings, with 2 uses per account.
  • Sold by various sellers via eBay.
  • Most items receive free shipping.
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires 8/17/2021
    Published 22 min ago
