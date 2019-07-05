New
Rakuten · 26 mins ago
$30 $35
free shipping
eBags via Rakuten offers its eBags Packing Cubes 6-Piece Sampler Set in several colors (Raspberry pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- includes 2 small, 2 medium, and 2 large bags
Amazon · 2 days ago
Deserti Brands RFID Blocking Passport Holder
$6 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Deserti Brands via Amazon offers its Deserti Brands RFID Blocking Passport Holder in several colors (#2Rose Gold pictured) for $12.98. Coupon code "CPES83Z8" cuts that to $6.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last week, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1 passport pocket
- 3 card slots
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Perkisboby Men's Sling Bag Backpack
$11 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Perkisboby via Amazon offers its Perkisboby Men's Sling Bag Backpack in Gray or Black for $18.99. Coupon code "E7HDBZQJ" drops that to $11.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last week, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4 pockets and adjustable strap
- 100% cotton canvas
- fits up to 9.7" tablet
- earphone hole
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Bug Convertible Carry-On Garment Duffel Bag
$20 $40
free shipping
Zhong Ao Store via Amazon offers the Bug Convertible Carry-On Garment Duffel Bag in Dark Gray for $39.99. Coupon code "8G2OIFBI" drops that to $19.60. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from March, $20 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 22.8" x 11.8" x 11.8"
- weighs 2.8 lbs, and is carry-on approved
- folds flat to 3" when unzipped
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pack All Compression Large Packing Cube
$8 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Pack All via Amazon offers their Pack All Compression Large Packing Cube in Grey for $15.99. Coupon code "PACKALL005" drops the price to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 14.2" x 10.2" x 3.9" expanded and 14.2" x 10.2" x 1" compressed
- breathable mesh panel
- made of flexible polyester
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Macy's · 1 day ago
Travel Select Savannah 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set
$100 $400
free shipping
Macy's offers the Travel Select Savannah 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set in Green or Orange for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention, $300 off list, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 28", 24", and 20" suitcases
- 8-directional spinner wheels
- telescoping push-button handles
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
American Tourister Wakefield 5-Piece Luggage Set
$80 $160
free shipping
Today only, eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Wakefield 5-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $93.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $79.89. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 19", 24", and 28" uprights
- garment sleeve
- boarding bag
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 12 hrs ago
Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat
$6 $6
free shipping
That Daily Deal via Rakuten offers the Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat for $6.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $5.52. With free shipping, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
Features
- available in one size fits most
- ships in tan, blue, or gray (chosen at random)
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Dick's Sporting Goods · 5 hrs ago
Dick's Sporting Goods Flash Sale: Up to 50% off
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $49
Today only, Dick's Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off a selection of apparel, shoes, sporting goods, and more during its Flash Sale. Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Large items may incur additional fees, as free shipping only covers up to $15 of the shipping cost. In-store pickup is also available for select items.) Shop Now
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
EwiseeLive Wireless Smart Doorbell
$31 $51
free shipping
EwiseeLive via Amazon offers its EwiseeLive Wireless Smart Doorbell in Type 2 for $50.98. Coupon code "A42PHY7H" cuts that to $30.59. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2-way audio
- 720p HD camera
- motion detection
- night vision
