Today only, eBags takes up to 65% off select luggage during its Labor Day Deals Event. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, take an extra 30% off via coupon code "2DAY". Shipping adds $5.95, although orders of $49 or more (after discount) receive free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Lagoon for $17.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and $12 less than buying from High Sierra direct. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
SPD Group via Amazon offers the Venture Pal 40-Liter Packable Hiking Backpack in several colors (A1-Green pictured) for $22.99. Coupon code "KBHJN229" drops that to $16.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from July at $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite takes up to 50% off select items during its Labor Day Sale via coupon code "LABORDAY". Plus, it takes an extra 20% off select items via coupon code "EXTRA20". Shipping starts at $9.99, although orders of $99 or more (before discount) bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
