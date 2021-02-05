New
eBags · 11 mins ago
Extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $49
Take an extra 20% off nearly 100 already discounted items with coupon code "CLEAR20". Shop Now at eBags
- Pictured is the Pro Slim USB Laptop Backpack for $47.99 after coupon ($12 off).
- Orders of $49 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $9.99.
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 3 wks ago
Volkano Distinct Backpack
$6 $22
pickup
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
The North Face · 1 mo ago
The North Face Route Rocket Backpack
$40 $80
free shipping
It's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in Bluebird
or Fiery Red.
- 16-liter capacity
- Model: NF0A3BXX-C1
Samsonite · 2 wks ago
Samsonite Samonite Novex Perfect Fit Laptop Backpack
$40 $110
free shipping
Its $26 less than what you'd pay at other Samsonite storefronts. Buy Now at Samsonite
- Available in Black or Navy.
- custom fit for laptops from 13" to 15.6"
- TSA checkpoint-friendly
Chaco · 1 wk ago
Chaco Sale
Extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $49
Apply coupon code "CHACO30" for the best extra percent-off discount we've seen from Chaco. Save on sandals, shoes, boots, and backpacks. Shop Now at Chaco
- Pictured is the Chaco Men's Men's Z/Cloud Sandal for $61.59 after coupon (low by $4).
- Orders of $49 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.
