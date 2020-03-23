Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
E.L.F. Makeup & Cosmetics · 17 mins ago
e.l.f. Radiant Gel Lip Stain
$2 $4
free shipping w/ $25

That's $2 less than what you'd pay at Ulta (before shipping fees). Buy Now at E.L.F. Makeup & Cosmetics

Tips
  • It's available in Rouge Radiance or Dewey Berry.
  • Shipping adds $4.95, although orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
  • Maximize your savings by shopping the Spring Sale below to pad your order over $25 and bag free shipping.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Makeup E.L.F. Makeup & Cosmetics
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register