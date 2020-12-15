New
Ulta · 1 hr ago
$6 $7
pickup
Apply coupon code "801804" to make this the best price we could find by $2, although most charge $15. Buy Now at Ulta
Tips
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Features
- TSA-ready travel-sized
- includes Daily Face Cleanser, Daily Hydration Moisturizer, Nourishing Night Cream, Prep & Hydrate Balm, and Illuminating Eye Cream
- vegan and cruelty-free
Details
Comments
Amazon · 5 days ago
Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap 8-oz. 6-Pack
$6 via Sub & Save $14
free shipping
That's $3 under what you'd pay locally. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's in stock on December 18, but can still be purchased at this price now.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Nivea Women's Winter Wonders 4-Piece Skin Care Set
$12 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page 40% off coupon to make this the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 20-fl. oz. body wash
- 13.5-fl. oz. lotion
- .17-oz. lip care
- 2-oz. creme
- reusable travel case
Nordstrom · 1 wk ago
Clinique For Men Starter Kit
$13 $15
free shipping
You'd pay at least $2 more at stores like Sephora, Ulta, Belk, and more. Buy Now at Nordstrom
Tips
- Pictured is the Clinique Men Daily Intense Hydration Starter Kit for $12.75 (low by $2).
Features
- Combination oily to oily kit
- Daily age repair kit
- Daily Hydration Starter kit
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Shiseido Benefiance Smooth Skin Sensations Gift Set
$45 $53
free shipping
Use coupon code "FRIEND" to save $15 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Macy's
Features
- Benefiance 50ml Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF 23 (full size)
- Ultimune 10ml Power Infusing Concentrate
- Benefiance 15ml Wrinkle Smoothing Cream
- Benefiance 5ml Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream
Ulta · 2 days ago
Ulta Beauty coupon
20% off
free shipping w/ $35
Use coupon code "801804" to take 20% off select purchases. Shop Now at Ulta
Tips
- Some exclusions may apply.
- Shipping adds $5.95; orders of $35 or more ship free.
Ulta · 2 days ago
Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer
$127 $199
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $72 when you apply coupon code "801804." Buy Now at Ulta
Features
- 3 heat and 2 power settings with a cool shot button
- 9-foot cord
- includes 2 concentrator nozzles for customized airflow
