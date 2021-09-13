Use coupon code "FREESHIP" to get free shipping (a $7.99 savings), making this the lowest shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- contains arnica and menthol, along with 300mg CBD
Get a jump on fall colds, head the misery off at the pass, and save some cash with a rebate up to $15, including tax. Click here for the rebate information. (Eligible items are on the rebate page.) Shop Now at Amazon
- Note: Offer is limited to ONE reimbursement claim for the purchase of any ONE TYLENOL Cold or TYLENOL Sinus product per household street address.
- take care of colds before they start
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- meets FDA standards
- includes supplies to clean, treat, & protect
- Model: 10HBC01082
You can save big by combining 6-month generic med subscriptions with your Prime membership. Shop Now at Amazon
- Presented with the obvious qualification that we're not doctors – we graduated from the School of Sweet Deals, which is largely unaccredited. This is not medical advice.
- Works with most insurance plans and with your prescriber.
It's $7 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
- results in 15 minutes
- FSA/HSA eligible item
- Model: 195260
Coupon code "SHOPCBD15" gets the extra discount on these items. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Pictured is the Pure Spectrum 250mg Isolate Blend CBD Lotion for $17.42 (via "SHOPCBD15", $24 total savings).
- for orders less than $49, shipping adds $7.99.
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD30" for a savings of $2. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- 10mg of broad spectrum CBD per gummy
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD30" for a savings of $15, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- This product does not contain THC.
- lemon flavoring
- Broad Spectrum
Coupon code "SHOPCBD30" cuts it to $14 off list price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99; orders of $50 or more ship free.
- 16.6mg of CBD per ml
Sign In or Register