cbdMD CBD Gummies 750mg 30-Count Bottle for $33

ShopCBD · 36 mins ago
cbdMD CBD Gummies 750mg 30-Count Bottle
$33 $66
free shipping w/ $49

Thanks to coupon code "SHOPCBD50", that's a $17 drop from our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (Provided you take advantage of free shipping at $49, it's also $12 under cbdMD's regular subscription price.) Buy Now at ShopCBD

  • Pad your order over $49 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
  • 25mg of broad spectrum CBD per gummy
  • does not contain THC
  • vegan, non-GMO, & colored with organic fruit and vegetable juices
