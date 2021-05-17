cbdMD 750mg CBD Freeze Roll-On Pain Relief 3-oz. Bottle for $51

Apply code "SHOPCBD15" to save $9. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- topical delivery
- non GMO
Apply code "74T5WGZ5FCCB" to save $43. Buy Now at Snore Circle
- muscle stimulation
- under chin placement
Spring is here and bringing with it a full arsenal of allergy triggers. Xyzal offers a free sample of its 24-hour medication to help the cause. Fill out the form to get your sample. Shop Now
- Use as directed.
- Limit one order per household.
- purports to relieve sneezing; itchy, watery eyes; runny nose; itchy nose and throat for 24 hours
That's the cheapest this item has ever been, and around half what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Clip the 40% off on-page coupon to save $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SuzziPad via Amazon.
- 18.5" x 11.4" coverage area
- 2 levels of cold therapy
- -13° freezing point
- velcro straps
Apply coupon code "FREESHIP" for free shipping (an $8 savings). Buy Now at ShopCBD
- 10mg of broad spectrum CBD per gummy
Coupon code "FREESHIP" saves you $8 in shipping fees – no one likes paying more for shipping than they're spending on the item itself. Buy Now at ShopCBD
Apply "SHOPCBD15" to get an extra 15% off already discounted oils, salves, bath bombs, and more. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Pictured is the Pure Spectrum CBD Relaxing Salve for $19.12 after coupon ($26 off list).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $49.
Use coupon code "FREESHIP" to bag free shipping, which makes it $4 less than our mention from last month (since shipping added $7.99). Buy Now at ShopCBD
- 20mg CBD per gummy
- approximately 40 gummies per bottle
Sign In or Register