JCPenney offers the bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop in Rouge or Champagne for $179.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that price to $152.99. With free shipping, that's $37 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $37.) Buy Now
- sweeps, vacuums, mops, and filtrates
- works on wood, tile, and carpet
- automatically returns to his charging station when battery dips below 15%
- includes a remote control
- Model: WP460011
Walmart offers the bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop in Rouge or Champagne for $189.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Black + Decker 2-In-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $99.99. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $59.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $77. Buy Now
- 10" cleaning path
- washable bowl and filter
- LED indicator
Dyson via eBay takes an extra 20% off a selection of household appliances via coupon code "JOY4DYSON". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. $100 maximum discount.
- Max two redemptions per user.
Amazon offers the Bissell Steam Shot Hard Surface Cleaner in Light Green for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- high-pressure, chemical-free steam cleaner
- 1000-watt power rating
- 20-foot cord
- includes accessory nozzle, extension hose, flat scraping tool, grout brush, fabric steamer, window squeegee, angle concentrator, and detail brush
- Model: 39N7A / 39N71
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- several other retailers match this price
- 2-amp battery
- extension attachment
- floor nozzle
- crevice nozzle
- filter cloth vacuum filter
- Model: XLC02R1B
Ending today, JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Dover Cordless Roman Shade in several colors (Linen pictured) from $23.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $16.79. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's a savings of at least $43 and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- Available in select sizes from 23x64" to 39x64"
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors with prices starting from $23.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops the starting price to $16.79. Opt for free in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees which start at $8.95 for orders under $99. That's at least $4 under our mention from ten days ago, a savings of at least $42 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 23" x 48" to 35" x 72"
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
