JCPenney · 1 hr ago
bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
$153 $180
free shipping

JCPenney offers the bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop in Rouge or Champagne for $179.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that price to $152.99. With free shipping, that's $37 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $37.) Buy Now

Features
  • sweeps, vacuums, mops, and filtrates
  • works on wood, tile, and carpet
  • automatically returns to his charging station when battery dips below 15%
  • includes a remote control
  • Model: WP460011
  • Code "BLAC43"
