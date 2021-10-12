New
from $337
free shipping
Take 25% to 40% off vanities in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Lowe's
Features
- 30" for $336.75 ($112 off)
- 36" for $419.30 ($180 off)
- 48" (pictured) for $539.40 ($360 off)
- 60" for $699.30 ($300 off)
Details
Amazon · 1 day ago
Pophen Toothbrush Holder
$6.40 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "60M1SCN8" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Yargo Community Concert Band via Amazon.
Features
- 3 toothbrush slots
- 2 electric toothbrush slots
- 1 large slot
- measures 6" x 3.3" x 3.56"
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
Moen Bath & Kitchen Fixtures at Amazon
up to 65% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on grab bars, towel holders, soap dispensers, shower heads, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Moen Deck-Mounted Kitchen Soap Dispenser for $28.46 (low by $5).
Amazon · 2 wks ago
DreamLine French Corner Framed Sliding Shower Enclosure
$670 $706
free shipping
It's $36 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures approximately 40.5" x 40.5" x 72"
- 20.75" walk-in opening
- two sliding panels
- Model: SHEN-8140400-89
Amazon · 5 days ago
Toilet Seat Bumpers 8-Pack
$9.95
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay $14 or more with other third-party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by kakentai via Amazon
Lowe's · 3 wks ago
Camplux 28,000-BTU Outdoor Liquid Propane Tankless Water Heater
$140
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
Lowe's · 3 wks ago
Black Jack Drive-Maxx 700 4.75-Gal. Asphalt Driveway Sealer
$24 $32
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $4.
Update: The price dropped to $23.98. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- It's available for pickup only.
Lowe's · 4 wks ago
Coleman 4-Person 120-Jet Round Inflatable Hot Tub
$435 $1,000
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- LED lights
- 120 air jets
- rapid heating system
- integrated water filtration
- Model: 170023
Lowe's · 4 wks ago
Lowe's Kids' Workshop DIY Periscope Kit
Free
Scroll down to find the DIY Kids' Workshops banner, click on "Find an event near you," and follow the prompts to register for a free DIY craft for kids. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- The craft will be available for pickup on October 9 or 10.
Features
- monthly in-store events
