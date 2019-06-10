New
eBay · 32 mins ago
At adidas via eBay, buy one select adidas style and get 50% off a second item. (Discount applies in cart.) Plus, these orders bag free shipping.
Expires 6/10/2019
Published 32 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
Macy's · 18 hrs ago
adidas Women's PureBOUNCE Running Shoes
$25 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the adidas Women's PureBOUNCE Running Shoes in Ftwr White/Core Black for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $17.
Features
- available in sizes from 6 to 10
Proozy · 1 day ago
adidas Men's Shadow Stripe Sport Polo Shirt
$14 $65
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Shadow Stripe Sport Polo Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "PZY1399" drops the price to $13.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $17.
Features
- select sizes S to XL
Sierra · 1 mo ago
adidas Men's Terrex Tracerocker Shoes
$50
$8 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $12
Sierra offers the adidas Men's Terrex Tracerocker Shoes in Black or Grey Five for $49.99 with $7.95 for shipping. That's the best price we could find by $12. It's available in select sizes 6.5 to 14.
Rakuten · 1 mo ago
adidas Men's Climalite 3-Stripe Pullover
$22
free shipping
Best price we've seen & a low by $3
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's Climalite 3-Stripe French Terry Quarter-Zip Pullover in Blue Bonnet for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from last May and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $3.) It's available in select sizes from L and XL
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Dockers Men's Straight Fit Smart 360 FLEX Jean Cut Stretch Pants
$17 $66
pickup
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Straight Fit Smart 360 Flex Stretch Pants in Medium Green for $16.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Features
- available in waist sizes from 33 to 38 and inseams from 29 to 34
Ends Today
Columbia · 4 days ago
Columbia Web Specials
up to 70% off
free shipping
Columbia takes up to 70% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "SPRING19" as part of its Web Specials. (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's tied as the best extra discount we've seen on these items this year.
Lululemon · 2 wks ago
Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale
Deals from $9
free shipping
They keep making too much and selling it cheap
Lululemon continues to discount a selection of men's, women's, and girls' apparel and accessories in its We Made Too Much sale sections. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Accessories start from $9, men's shorts start from $39, women's tops from $29, men's tops from $29, and women's yoga pants from $59.
Macy's · 2 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
- Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99 (low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
eBay · 19 hrs ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.)
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 3 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Samsung Unlocked Galaxy S10 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone
$570
free shipping
sobeonline1 via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in
Black or White for $569.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now
Features
- Exynos 9820 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad) processor
- 6.1" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP triple lens camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
adidas · 3 wks ago
adidas Men's Stan Smith Hook & Loop Shoes
$40
free shipping
adidas offers its adidas Men's Stan Smith Hook & Loop Shoes for $40 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $34, although we saw them for $10 less in our November mention.
Features
- available 12 only
- Cloud White/ Green
eBay · 1 wk ago
adidas Matchcourt Shoes Men's
$30 $40
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Matchcourt Shoes in Grey/White for $39.99. In-cart the price falls to $29.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most charge $50 or more.
Features
- sizes 6.5 to 12
Macy's · 1 wk ago
adidas Men's Typography Tonal-Print Track Jacket
$28 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the adidas Men's Typography Tonal-Print Track Jacket in several colors (Noble Maroon pictured) for $27.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $42 off and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- sizes S to 2XL
Kohl's · 3 wks ago
adidas Men's Runfalcon Sneakers
$50 $60
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the adidas Men's Runfalcon Sneakers in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $49.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find. by $10.
Features
- It's available in most sizes 7 to 14
