Adidas at Nordstrom Rack: up to 80% off, over 1,500 items

Save on over 1,500 styles including socks, shoes, T-shirts, shorts, and more for men, women, kids, even toddlers and babies. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- Huge values on this name brand
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Over 1,400 items are on sale, with kids' clothing starting from $4.99, accsessories from $8.99, men's shirts from $12.99, and fleece from $32.50. Shop Now at Columbia
- Although the banner advertises discounts of up to 40% off, select styles are marked 50% off.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- Pictured are the Columbia Men's Ultimate Roc Flex Shorts for $29.99. ($35 off)
Apply coupon code "CNN20" to save on over 300 pairs, with prices starting from $40. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Coreracer Shoes for $36 after coupon ($14 off).
That's an exceptionally priced option for going back to school! Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- fits a 14" laptop/tablet
- mesh compartment
With over 100 pairs for men and women to choose from, prices start at $66. Shop Now at Ray-Ban
- Click on the "promo" tab to see all the items discounted.
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban Men's RB3652 Sunglasses for $66 (most charge over $125).
Save on over 1,500 styles including socks, shoes, T-shirts, shorts, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's NMD R1 Los Angeles Sneakers for $69.97 (low by $20).
Scroll down the homepage to a banner bearing the fearsome inscription "The Fall Preview Shop" to find his and hers discounts on thousands of styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
Save on over 2,400 pairs from brands such as adidas, New Balance, Skechers, Ugg, Brooks, Lacoste, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured are the Trask Men's Alder Perforated Lace Up Sneakers for $49.97 (low by $68).
Choose from over 1,000 pairs, including brands such as Trask, Merrell, Cole Haan, Rockport, Hawke And Co, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Opt for free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
- Pictured are the Trask Men's Rivington Cap Toe Oxford Shoes for $49.97. ($245 off).
Sign In or Register