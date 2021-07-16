Adidas at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 70% off

Save on over 1,500 styles including socks, shoes, T-shirts, shorts, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's NMD R1 Los Angeles Sneakers for $69.97 (low by $20).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
It's $53 under list price. Buy Now at Levi's
- Available in Sultan Medium Wash.
That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for Uniqlo Men's jeans.) Buy Now at Uniqlo
- They're available in 44x34 or or 46x34.
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.99.
Coupon code "JULY25" stacks the extra savings on top of this twice-yearly sale. Shop Now at Under Armour
- Create or log into an Under Armour account to get free shipping on all orders.
Apply coupon code "QWG95Q4L" to save at least $10. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (A-army Green pictured).
- Sold by Vcansion via Amazon.
Save on almost 50 pairs, from brands such as adidas, Merrell, Avalanche, Rockport, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the Zeroxposur Men's Canyon Mesh Sneaker's for $41.23 (low by $39).
- Opt for ship to store to dodge the $7.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $89 or more.
- Many are in limited sizes.
With prices starting from $7, save on over 600 pairs from brands such as ASICS, adidas, Champion, PUMA, Oakley, Nautica, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the PUMA Men's 9" Amplified Shorts for $16.48 ($35+ elsewhere).
Save on a wide range of Frye women's belts, handbags, wallets, boots, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Frye Melissa Lanyard Crossbody Phone Wallet for $74.97. ($65 low)
- Shipping adds $7.95; orders of $89 or more ship for free.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on over 2,400 pairs from brands such as adidas, New Balance, Skechers, Ugg, Brooks, Lacoste, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured are the Trask Men's Alder Perforated Lace Up Sneakers for $49.97 (low by $68).
Sign In or Register