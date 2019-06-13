New
eBay · 40 mins ago
adidas Women's Superstar 80s Shoes
$29 $50
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Women's Superstar 80s Shoes in White/Black or Black/White for $35.99. In-cart that price falls to $28.80. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by at least $22, although we saw them for $5 less in another color in our October mention. Buy Now
Features
  • most sizes 5.5 to 10
Details
Comments
