Proozy offers the adidas Women's Stripe Webbing Belt in Blue or Bahia Magenta for $6.99. Coupon code "DNFREEBELT" makes that free... except for $5.95 shipping. That's $13 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
Hromec via Amazon offers the Ozaiic Unisex Performance Athletic Socks in several colors ( 2 Pack Black+white pictured) from $9.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply code "7ZQRC9TQ" to cut the starting price to $4.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
6pm via Amazon offers the Oakley Men's Valve Sunglasses in Black Iridium for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $8. Buy Now
Jomashop takes up to 48% off Ray-Ban Sunglasses (although we saw larger discounts within the sale page). Extra savings on larger orders are available via the coupons listed below. Even better, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Proozy offers the True Rock Women's Printed Lounge Pants Mystery 5-Pack for $9.99. Coupon code "DN5" drops that to $5. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $2.19 per pair, $120 off list, $3 under our June mention, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That ties last week's mention (which included a buck in Rakuten credit) and is the lowest price we could find now by $13 (outside of the mention below.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's CK Racer Shoes in Thunder Blue for $37.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Oakley Men's Crankshaft Sunglasses in Black or White for $59.99 with free shipping. Although they were a buck less last month, it's $20 cheaper than what most stores are charging today. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Continental 80 Shoes in several colors (Core Black/ Scarlet pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that is $2 under our May mention and is the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Women's 3-Stripes Bodysuit in Ice Mint or Black for $25. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts it to $18.75. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $26. Deal ends July 30. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Women's Flashback Shoes in Major/Off White/Gum or Red Night/Off White/Gum for $31.99. In cart, that price drops to $25.59. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14.
Update: The price now drops to $23.99. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Women's Climalite Textured Polo in several colors (Tide pictured) for $9.99. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "DN999" for a final price of $19.98 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
