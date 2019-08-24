Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy offers the adidas Women's Helionic Vest in Blue for $75.99. Coupon code "PZY48" cuts it to $48. Pad your order over $50 to get free shipping, otherwise shipping is $5.95. Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Onyx/Red pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from over a week ago as $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Titan Pass 2.0 Fleece Jacket in several colors (Blue pictured) for $39.98. Coupon code "SAVE60" drops it to $31.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $18 under our February mention, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Chaps Men's Fleece Flannel 1/4-Zip Jacket in several colors for $9.99. Coupon code "DN999" bags free shipping. That's a $46 savings and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for a buck less in June. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Tessen Sneakers in Grey or Olive for $35.99. Plus, coupon code "PZYSHIP" bags free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price price we could find by $10. They're available in sizes 7 to 11. Buy Now
Proozy takes an extra 50% off a selection of Oakley sunglasses via coupon code "DN50". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Choose from just over a dozen of men's, unisex, or youth styles, with prices starting at $59 after code. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Superfeet Unisex Insoles in Charcoal for $29.99. Add two pairs to your cart and apply coupon code "DN24" to cut the price to $24. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find today by $24. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Titleist Men's Tour Sports Mesh Hat in several colors (White/Aqua pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "DN14" cuts that to $14. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9, although we saw it for $3 less in February. It's available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
adidas takes an extra 20% off sale items via coupon code "AUGUST20". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the adidas Men's FreeLift Sport Prime Lite T-Shirt in Raw Khaki Heather for $10.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Cloudfoam Refresh Mid Shoes in Scarlet/ Core Black for $34.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Golfetail via eBay offers the adidas Golf Men's Essential 2 Color Pencil Stripe Polo Shirt in several colors (Blue pictured) for $15.99 with free shipping. That's $12 less than you'd pay at other Golfetail storefronts. Buy Now
