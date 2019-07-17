adidas via eBay offers its adidas Women's Flashback Shoes in Major/Off White/Gum or Red Night/Off White/Gum for $31.99. In cart, that price drops to $25.59. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Questar Ride Shoes in Scarlet/Core Black for $34.99. In-cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and is the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Women's FLB_Runner Shoes in Core Black/ Cloud White or Aero Green/ Cloud White for $30.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $23.24. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 11
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59. Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $6 under last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $53.) Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Nordstrom Rack continues to offer the Robert Wayne Men's Utah Derby Shoes for $24 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge over $100. Buy Now
- select sizes from 9 to 11.5
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
eBay takes an extra 25% off a selection of adidas clothing and shoes. (Discount applies in cart.) Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Post-Game Pullover Hoodie in Collegiate Navy/White for $19.99. In-cart, that drops to $14.99. With free shipping, that's a savings of $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S & M only
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Pants in Dark Grey Heather for $17.99. In cart, that drops to $13.49. With free shipping, that's $5 under our January mention, $32 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to 5XLT
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Alphaskin Sport 3/4 Compression Tights in Black for $15. In-cart, that falls to $11.25. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find today by $14. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Ending today, Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's Climalite Blended Pique Polo in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $21.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $17.59. Plus, you'll bag $5.10 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $8 under our mention from nearly two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's best deal today by $16.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to 3XL
Macy's offers the adidas Men's Typography Tonal-Print Track Jacket in several colors (Noble Maroon pictured) for $27.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $42 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes S to 2XL
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Tourney Warm-Up Pants in Black/Gold for $24.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now
- Available in sizes L & XL only
