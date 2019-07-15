New
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Women's Flashback Shoes in Red Night/Off White/Gum or Major/Off White/Gum for $31.99. In cart, that price drops to $25.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14, although we saw it for $2 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 5.5 to 10
adidas Men's Adipower S Bounce Golf Shoes
$43 $130
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Adipower S Bounce Golf Shoes in White or Black for $74.99. Coupon code "DN4299" cuts that to $42.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6, although most stores charge $70 or more. Buy Now
- available in sizes 9 to 13
Joe's New Balance Outlet Summer Clearance Sale
50% to 70% off
free shipping w/ $99
Joe's New Balance Outlet takes 50% to 70% off select styles during its Summer Clearance Sale. Plus, coupon code "DOLLARSHIP" bags $1 shipping, and orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Joe's New Balance Odds n' Ends Sale
65% off
free shipping
Joe's New Balance Outlet takes 65% off select styles via coupon code "DEALNEWS65". (This discount is taken off the overall list price rather than current markdowns.) Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Clarks Sale
Up to 40% off + extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $50
Clarks takes up to 40% off its men's, women's, and kids' sale styles. Plus, take an extra 30% off via coupon code "SALE30". Shipping starts at $6, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Birkenstock at Proozy
Extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $50
Proozy takes an extra 30% off select Birkenstock men's, women's, and kids; shoes and socks via coupon code "DN30". Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Adidas at eBay
20% off
eBay takes an extra 20% off a selection of adidas clothing and shoes. (Discount applies in cart.) Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Unlocked Huawei Mate 10 Pro 128GB Smartphone
$336 $480
free shipping
Newegg via eBay offers the Unlocked Huawei Mate 10 Pro 128GB 4G Android Smartphone in Midnight Blue for $419.99. In cart, that drops to $335.99. With free shipping, that's $163 under our mention from last August, $144 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- octa-core processor (Cortex-A73 2.7GHz quad-core & Cortex-A53 1.8GHz quad-core w/ i7 co-CPU)
- 6" FHD+ OLED 2160x1080 screen
- 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
- Leica dual camera with 20MP monochrome sensor and 12MP RGB sensor
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS
adidas Performance Max Front-Hit Relaxed Hat
$4 $28
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the adidas Unisex Performance Max Front-Hit Relaxed Hat in Red for $14.99. Coupon code "DN398" cuts it to $3.98. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $24 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
adidas Men's Alphaskin Sport 3/4 Tights
$12 $30
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Alphaskin Sport 3/4 Compression Tights in Black for $15. In-cart, that falls to $12. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XXL
adidas Men's Typography Tonal-Print Track Jacket
$28 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the adidas Men's Typography Tonal-Print Track Jacket in several colors (Noble Maroon pictured) for $27.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $42 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes S to 2XL
adidas Men's Tourney Warm-Up Pants
$25 $90
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Tourney Warm-Up Pants in Black/Gold for $24.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now
- Available in sizes L & XL only
