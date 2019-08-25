Personalize your DealNews Experience
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Women's Design 2 Move Shorts in Black for $12 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Ultimate Roc Flex Shorts in several colors (Flax pictured) for $24.98. Coupon code "SAVE60" cuts that to $19.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers their Lixada Men's 2-in-1 Quick Dry Shorts in Black for $25.99. Coupon code "LCY12458" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $96 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Cargo Shorts in several colors (Graphite pictured) for $19.90. Coupon code "SAVE60" cuts that to $15.92. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers a selection of men's shorts for $11.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's up to $58 off brands including Joseph Abboud, Awearness Kenneth Cole, and Lucky Brand. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Cloudfoam Refresh Mid Shoes in Scarlet/ Core Black for $34.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Onyx/Red pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from over a week ago as $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Golfetail via eBay offers the adidas Golf Men's Essential 2 Color Pencil Stripe Polo Shirt in several colors (Blue pictured) for $15.99 with free shipping. That's $12 less than you'd pay at other Golfetail storefronts. Buy Now
