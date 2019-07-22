adidas via eBay offers its adidas Women's Deerupt Runner Shoes in Ash Green for $36.49. In cart, that price drops to $27.37. With free shipping, that's $2 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $7.) Buy Now
- Available in sizes 6 to 7
Expires 7/22/2019
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Questar Ride Shoes in Scarlet/Core Black for $34.99. In-cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and is the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Alphabounce Beyond Team Shoes in several colors (Power Red pictured) for $40.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $30.74. With free shipping, that's $3 under our May mention and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current best by $31.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 4.5 to 15
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Superstar Foundation Shoes in Cloud White/Onix for $36.49. In cart, that price drops to $27.37. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $53, although we saw it for $3 less in April. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 10 to 13
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's I-5923 Shoes in Icey Pink for $39.99. In-cart the price falls to $29.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33, although we saw these for a buck less last month. Buy Now
- Available in most sizes 8 to 12
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59.
Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $47.)
Update: The points offer has expired, but these are still at a great price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
Clarks takes an extra 40% off select men's, women's and kids' shoes for its Summer Clearance Sale via coupon code "FORTY". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That's the best extra discount we've seen from Clarks this year. Some exclusions may apply.
Update: Shipping is now $6. Order of $50 or more yield free shipping Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Covershield via eBay offers the OxGord Multi-Level Ramp Chock Block Pair for $22.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- support up to 11,000 lbs.
- Model: ACLR-02
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
Botach via eBay offers a selection of Smith & Wesson Men's Chicago Wind Shirt or Pants for $19.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for any of the items by at least $7. Buy Now
- most sizes S to XXL
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Pants in Dark Grey Heather for $17.99. In cart, that drops to $13.49. With free shipping, that's $5 under our January mention, $32 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to 5XLT
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Women's FLB_Runner Shoes in Core Black/ Cloud White or Aero Green/ Cloud White for $30.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $23.24. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 11
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Post-Game Pullover Hoodie in Collegiate Navy/White for $19.99. In-cart, that drops to $14.99. With free shipping, that's a savings of $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S & M only
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Post-Game Pants in Grey Heather for $19.99. In-cart, that drops to $14.99. With free shipping, that's $35 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes L to XXL
