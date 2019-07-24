- Create an Account or Login
Proozy offers the adidas Women's Climalite Pique Polo in several colors (Navy pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $57 off list and a low shipped price for a big-brand polo shirt. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Piped Polo Shirt in several colors (Rich Blue pictured) for $15.99. Plus, coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $46 off list, $2 under last month's mention (when far fewer sizes/colors were available) and tied as the best price we've seen for this polo. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
Target offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack in White for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's just a buck more than our April mention of a 6-pack and the lowest price we could find for a 12-pack now by $1. (For further comparison, an 8-pack would cost you about $26 elsewhere.) Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cullman Crest T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $11.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most charge $23 or more. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $6.99. Plus, coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's the best-per unit price we've seen for this style — we've previously only seen 2-packs, which were at an all-time low of $16. (It's a current low by $6.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors (Black/Red/Grey pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for this multi-pack. (It's a current low by $5.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That ties last week's mention (which included a buck in Rakuten credit) and is the lowest price we could find now by $13 (outside of the mention below.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Oakley Men's Crankshaft Sunglasses in Black or White for $59.99 with free shipping. Although they were a buck less last month, it's $20 cheaper than what most stores are charging today. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Tourney Warm-Up Pants in Black/Gold for $24.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Women's Flashback Shoes in Major/Off White/Gum or Red Night/Off White/Gum for $31.99. In cart, that price drops to $25.59. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14.
Update: The price now drops to $23.99. Buy Now
