DSW · 1 hr ago
adidas Women's 90s Sandals
$20 $50
curbside pickup

With curbside pickup, this is the best price we could find for these shoes by $3. Express your love for all things 90s by snagging these and add some Spice to your life! Buy Now at DSW

Tips
  • Available in Off White Stripes or Black (pictured). Search "470830" to find the Off White Stripes option.
  • Opt for curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
↑ less
  • Code "FAMOUSTOGETHER"
  • Expires 5/10/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Shoes DSW adidas
Women's Sandals Popularity: 3/5
