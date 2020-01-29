Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 52 mins ago
adidas Unisex Harden B/E 3 Basketball Shoes
$40 $50
free shipping

That's $10 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by adidas via eBay.
  • Add the item to your cart to drop the price to $40.
  • available in Cloud White / Core Black or Collegiate Royal / Blue
