Adidas Shoes at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 55% off
New
Nordstrom Rack · 44 mins ago
adidas Shoes at Nordstrom Rack
up to 55% off
free shipping w/ $89

Save on over 650 pairs for the whole family, with kids' shoes starting from $15, unisex from $19, men's from $27, and women's from $27. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
  • Pictured are the adidas Men's 20-20 FX Sneakers for $35.98 (low by $24).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Store Events Nordstrom Rack adidas
Men's Women's Boy's Girl's Athletic Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register