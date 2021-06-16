Adidas Shoes at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 55% off

Save on over 650 pairs for the whole family, with kids' shoes starting from $15, unisex from $19, men's from $27, and women's from $27. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's 20-20 FX Sneakers for $35.98 (low by $24).
-
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on over 1,000 adidas items for the whole family, with socks starting from $6, kids' t-shirts from $10, men's t-shirts from $15, women's shorts from $18, and adults' shoes from $35. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Torsion TRDC Sneakers for $59.97 (low by $20).
Save up to $250 on select gaming laptops, up to $400 on select Samsung Galaxy phones, up to $500 on select big-screen TVs, and many other deals besides. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free store pickup is available for many items.)
Save on hundreds of deals including home items, electronics, computers, groceries, apparel, exercise and sports equipment, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save up to 79% off women's sunglasses, up to 83% off men's shirts, up to 85% off men's shorts, up to 88% off dresses, up to 90% off women's shoes, up to 90% off home items, 91% off men's shoes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Shop and save on a range of outdoor gear, sporting goods, and apparel with men's tops from $9, women's tops from $5, men's shorts from $10, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Shipping adds $6.99, but orders $65 or more ship free; otherwise, opt for in store pickup to dodge shipping fees.
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Save on a wide range of Frye women's belts, handbags, wallets, boots, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Frye Melissa Lanyard Crossbody Phone Wallet for $74.97. ($65 low)
- Shipping adds $7.95; orders of $89 or more ship for free.
- Prices are as marked.
Save 65% off on 10 styles. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Save on up to 80 pairs, with prices starting from $60. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban Men's 59mm Polarized Navigator Sunglasses for $79.97 (low by $10).
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Available at this price in Cloud White / Silver Metallic.
Get this price via coupon code "DN20A". It's the best we could find by $5. Buy Now at Proozy
- In several colors (White pictured).
Sign In or Register