JCPenney · 18 mins ago
adidas Santiago Lunch Bag
$10 after rebate $20
pickup at JCPenney

Thanks to the rebate, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at JCPenney

  • Click the on-page link to get a $10 prepaid JCPenney Visa gift card.
  • Opt for same-day pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
  • available in several colors (Red pictured)
  • foam padded handles
  • liner in main pocket
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
