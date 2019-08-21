Personalize your DealNews Experience
eBags via Rakuten offers the adidas Prime V 17" Laptop Backpack in several colors (Black/Maroon pictured) for $54.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $43.99. Plus, you'll bag $4.73 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's a savings of at least $13 altogether. Buy Now
Home Depot takes 50% off a selection of Denco and Mojo NCAA Laptop Backpacks. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That includes teams such as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, and more. Shop Now
Jiabeier via Amazon offers the Manxisi 15.6" Laptop Backpack for $38.88. Coupon code "WENWW4B6" drops that to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Envy Urban 15.6" Laptop Sleeve in Charcoal with the HP Envy Rechargeable 500 Wireless Mouse in Rose Gold for $29.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $28.49. With free shipping, that's $31 under the lowest price we could find for the pair separately elsewhere and $7 less than you'd pay for the mouse alone elsewhere. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Onyx/Red pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from over a week ago as $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
adidas offers it's adidas Men's Gamecourt Tennis Shoes in several colors (White/Silver pictured) for $33. Coupon code "AUGUST20" drops it to $26.40. With free shipping, that's lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
adidas takes an extra 20% off sale items via coupon code "AUGUST20". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the adidas Men's FreeLift Sport Prime Lite T-Shirt in Raw Khaki Heather for $10.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Cloudfoam Refresh Mid Shoes in Scarlet/ Core Black for $34.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
