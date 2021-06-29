adidas Originals Women's Superstar Slip-on Shoes for $34 in cart

Most sellers charge $90. Buy Now at eBay
- In Cloud White or Core Black/Cloud White
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- The price drops in cart
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
You'd pay $38 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In several colors (Legend Ivy/ Carbon pictured).
That's $92 off list, after you get the automatic in-cart discount, and the best price we've seen for a single pair. (It's $22 under last month's mention.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Save on over 1,300 items for the whole family, including over 500 pairs of men's shoes, 170 men's clothing items, over 120 women's shoes, over 120 women's clothing, almost 300 pairs of kids' shoes, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Originals Pusha T Ozweego Call of Duty Shoes for $55.99 in cart (low by $52).
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Save on over 650 pairs for the whole family, with kids' shoes starting from $15, unisex from $19, men's from $27, and women's from $27. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's 20-20 FX Sneakers for $35.98 (low by $24).
Apply code "EZK3ZAP4" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Suiwen via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (A Blue Orange pictured).
Apply code "SHOE10" to save an extra 10% off 300 already discounted styles. Shop Now at Shoebacca
- Pictured is the Muck Boots Men's Wanderer Fisherman Sandals for $40.45 after coupon ($60 off list).
- If the item you buy costs less than $50 and you return it, the store will deduct a $6.50 restocking fee.
Coupon code "SHOE10" drops it to $47 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Shoebacca
- Available in Black in sizes 6.5-8.
Coupon code "SPRYSMS15" takes an extra 15% off select styles already marked 60% off. Shop Now at Sperry
- Sales are final.
- Pictured is the Sperry Men's Halyard CVO Distressed Sneaker for $20.38 after coupon ($40 off).
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by PUMA via eBay
- available in Olive/Black
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Save on over 1,000 adidas items for the whole family, with socks starting from $6, kids' t-shirts from $10, men's t-shirts from $15, women's shorts from $18, and adults' shoes from $35. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Torsion TRDC Sneakers for $59.97 (low by $20).
That's a savings of $81 off list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge.
It's $23 under what you'd pay direct from adidas. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Available in Cloud White / Core Black.
Sign In or Register