adidas via eBay offers its adidas Originals Men's NMD_CS1 Parley Primeknit Shoes in Core Black for $64.99. In cart, that drops to $48.74. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $61.) Buy Now
Features
  • select sizes 4 to 13