Ending today, Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Originals Men's Trefoil Zip Hoodie in Royal Blue for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to. Plus, you'll earn $8.10 in Rakuten Super Points . With, that's $2 under our December mentions, $62 off, and the best price we've seen. It's available in sizes M and L.Note: The coupon can only be redeemed once per account; you must be logged in for it to work.