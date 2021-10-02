adidas still charges $200 per pair for these. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add two pairs to cart and the price will drop to $150 ($75 per pair.)
-
Save on over 1,600 items for men, women, and kids, including shoes and apparel. Choose from women's leggings starting from $26, men's hoodies from $30, kids' shoes from $32, women's sneakers from $33, men's sneakers from $39, men's jackets from $39, and more. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's the best price we could find by at least $32 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at JackRabbit
- Available at this price in several colors (Women's White/Black/Solar Yellow pictured).
Slides start at $20, while sneakers are discounted as low as $44. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the adidas Lite Racer 4.0 Shoes for $46 (other stores charge over $50; Amazon charges over $60)
Most sellers charge $50 for one pair. Buy Now at eBay
- In Cloud White
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Save on this iconic brand's unique selection of socks, shirts, skate shoes, and more in this sale collection of over 200 items. Shop Now at Vans
Get deep discounts on styles for men, women, and kids, including shoes, clothing, bags, eyewear, and more. Save on brands like Sam Edelman, J.Crew, Jessica Simpson, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $36. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
Shop and save on footwear for the family from brands like Teva, Hoka One One, Sorel, Merrell, adidas, ASICS, Saucony, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Teva Men's Arrowood Riva Mid WP Boots for $120 (a low by $38).
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
That's 45 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
- Model: 92BS
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- In several colors (Dark Grey Heather / Black pictured)
Apply coupon code "MASKUP" to save $10 when buying 6 masks in total. Buy Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
You'd pay $15 for just one lot of 6 pairs elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
It includes collabs from Yohji Yamamoto and Pharrell Williams. Save on men's T-shirts from $28, men's trainers from $56, men's and women's hoodies from $56, men's pants from $63, women's shoes from $70, and more. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Ashurst SPZL Shoes for $56 ($24 off).
