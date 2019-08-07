- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the adidas Men's Water-Repellent Running Jacket in Cyan for $23.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
For Greater Rewards members only, Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Arcadia II Rain Jacket in Red Coral for $23.98 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in several colors (Sergeant Blue pictured) for $20.93 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Alphabounce Beyond Shoes in Black or Grey for $50. In cart, that drops to $40. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. They're available in select sizes from 9 to 18. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Alphaskin Sport 3/4 Compression Tights in Black for $14. In-cart, that falls to $11.20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $4. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Advantage Golf Polo Shirt in several colors (True Royal pictured) for $30.99. Coupon code "DN17" drives that down to $17. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less in our mention from last October. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Women's Climalite Classic Striped Polo Shirt in several colors (Red pictured) for $15.99. Coupon code "DNADIDAS" cuts that to $9.60. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
