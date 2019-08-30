Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Solid Polo Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $16.99. Plus, coupon code "DN1699" unlocks free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Piped Polo Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.98. Apply coupon code "DN1498" to unlock free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention, $47 off list, and the best price we've seen for this polo. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Textured Stripe Polo Shirt in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $13.99. Plus, coupon code "ADSHIP" bags free shipping. That's $4 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaProof Wind Colorblock V-Neck Shirt in several colors (Gulf pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "DN2499" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $66 and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Soft Touch Stretch Polo in several colors for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and tied with our expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse discounts a selection of men's casual shirts with prices starting at $8.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop T-shirts, polo shirts, Henley shirts, and more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Shivley Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Textured Stripe Polo in several colors (Maroon pictured) for $8.50 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Protocol Men's Tactical Short-Sleeve Shirt, Long-Sleeve Shirt, or Pants in Navy for $17.99 with free shipping. That's $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Prooy takes up to 90% off select items as part of its Warehouse Sale. Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance T-Shirt and Mesh Shorts Set in several colors (Black/Grey pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DN1299" bags free shipping. That's $4 under last month's mention, a savings of $48, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Women's DMX Flex Work Alloy Toe Shoes in Black/Pink for $23.99. Coupon code "DN2399" bags free shipping. That's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $56. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Running Shoes for $37.99. Coupon code "DN3799" bags free shipping. That's $2 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by about $11. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Climalite Shorts in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $15. Add two pairs to cart for the in-cart price of $22.50. With free shipping, that's a savings of $14 for two pairs of similar adidas men's shorts elsewhere. (For further reference, we saw a singular pair for $11 in our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Shoes.com via Google Express offers the adidas Men's Hoops 2.0 Sneakers in White/Black/Green for $54.95. Add them to your cart and apply coupon code "SHOESBTS19" to cut the price to $34.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Ending today, Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's Adipower S Bounce Golf Shoes in Black or White for $47.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" knocks that to $38.39. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $4, although most retailers charge at least $60.) Buy Now
