adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Two-Color Club Stripe Polo in Carbon/Black or Grey Two/Carbon for $28. That drops to $19.60 in-cart. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2, outside of the mention below. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Solid Polo Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $16.99. Plus, coupon code "DN1699" unlocks free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Textured Stripe Polo Shirt in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $13.99. Plus, coupon code "ADSHIP" bags free shipping. That's $4 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaProof Wind Colorblock V-Neck Shirt in several colors (Gulf pictured) for $20.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" unlocks free shipping. That's $4 under last week's mention, a savings of $58, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaLite Classic Stripe Polo in several colors (Black/Power Red pictured) for $16.99. Coupon code "PZY14" cuts the price to $14. With $5.95 for shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Charles Tyrwhitt discounts a selection of its Charles Tyrwhitt men's shirts to $35. (Click on "Shirts" in the "Sale" tab to see these deals.) Coupon code "LDAY" drops that to $26.25. Shipping adds $12.95. That's a savings of up to $84. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Solid Roll-Up Long-Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Dusty Blue pictured) for $14.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $50 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse discounts a selection of men's casual shirts with prices starting at $8.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop T-shirts, polo shirts, Henley shirts, and more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Colorblock Soccer Top in several colors (Obsidian Game Royal pictured) for $12 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, outside of the mention below. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo 9 Mesh Running Shoes in Grey for $33. In-cart, that drops to $23.10. With free shipping, that is $7 less than buying direct from the brand, although most stores charge $50 or more. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals POD-S3.1 Shoes in Core Black/ Night Grey for $50. Add to cart to cut the price to $35. With free shipping, that is $5 under our February mention, and $15 less than buying direct, although most stores charge $70 or more. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's 3-Stripes Shorts in Blue or Black for $15. In-cart, that drops to $10.50. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripe Wind Jacket in White for $19.99. In cart, that price drops to $13.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our May mention and the best price we've seen (low today by $32.) Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Tiro Track Jacket in Black for $27.50. Add to cart to cut the price to $19.25. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
